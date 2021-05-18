Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $184.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

