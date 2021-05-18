Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $10.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

CLOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 63,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,261,254. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $10,322,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

