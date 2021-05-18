City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Compass Point from $8.75 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

