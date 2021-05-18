Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.