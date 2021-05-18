Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

