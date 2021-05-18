Clash Token Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $853,776.53 and $415.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.37 or 1.00076258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00328608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Clash Token Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

