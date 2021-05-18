ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Shares Down 0.5%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 3,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.