ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Purchases 19,005 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,317.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 195,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

