Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

5/3/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

