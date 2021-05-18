Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

