Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.