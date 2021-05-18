CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) fell 7.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 242,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 274,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Specifically, insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$45,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,851,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,097.82. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,252 in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

