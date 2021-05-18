Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,334,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $80,101,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

