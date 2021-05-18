Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

