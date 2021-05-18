Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 3.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 81,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,653,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

