Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,702 shares of company stock worth $903,229. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $27,814,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

