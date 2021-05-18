CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

