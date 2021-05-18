Collateral Pay (COLL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $934,969.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $934,969.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,620,837 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

