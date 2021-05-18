Coloplast A/S’s (CLPBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CLPBY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

