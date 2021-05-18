Color Platform Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $789.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,112.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.12 or 0.02472864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.41 or 0.00652724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001871 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003531 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

