Columbus Point LLP Buys 5,384 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Columbus Point LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 9.0% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day moving average of $475.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

