Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 132,845 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 24.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $111,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

