Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.