Comerica Bank Acquires 7,505 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.31% of QCR worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in QCR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

