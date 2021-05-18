Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.