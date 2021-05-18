Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

