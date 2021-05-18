Comerica Bank Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

