Comerica Bank Has $2.46 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

