Comerica Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.68. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $92.92 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

