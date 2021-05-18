Comerica Bank Has $2.48 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after buying an additional 253,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after buying an additional 252,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after buying an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

