Comerica Bank Has $2.55 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

