Comerica Bank Has $2.56 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 250.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 396,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 283,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

