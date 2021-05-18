Comerica Bank Has $2.61 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.14 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

