Comerica Bank Has $2.71 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of LYV opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

