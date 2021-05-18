Comerica Bank Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.