Comerica Bank Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after purchasing an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HRB opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

