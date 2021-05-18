Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Quidel worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average of $177.22. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,705 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

