Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MCB opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $533.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.