Comerica Bank Sells 12,705 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.40% of The Marcus worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Marcus alerts:

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.