Comerica Bank Sells 24,485 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Avient worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $21,440,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

