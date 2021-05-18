Comerica Bank Sells 2,590 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

