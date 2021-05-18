Comerica Bank Sells 2,656 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.