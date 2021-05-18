Comerica Bank Sells 2,954 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

