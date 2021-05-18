Comerica Bank Sells 4,262 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,471,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.