Comerica Bank Sells 4,604 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

