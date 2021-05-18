Comerica Bank Sells 4,823 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.