Comerica Bank Sells 6,741 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TEGNA by 140.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 78,633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TEGNA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TEGNA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 720,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.