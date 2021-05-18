Comerica Bank Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CX Institutional increased its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWL stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

