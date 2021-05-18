Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

