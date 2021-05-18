Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

